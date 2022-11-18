Newswise — The 2022 FIFA World Cup runs Nov. 20-Dec. 18 in Qatar. University of Oregon director of sports product design Susan Sokolowski is available to speak about the uniforms - what goes into the design and why it matters.



About Susan Sokolowski

Susan Sokolowski, PhD, has more than 25 years of performance sporting goods experience, working cross-functionally between footwear, apparel and equipment in creative and strategic roles. Her work is holistic in nature, where consideration of the athlete’s body form, performance, psychology, sport, materials and styling are addressed to develop game-changing innovation solutions. She is specifically focused on issues surrounding design of products for special populations, including women, children, and disabled athletes. Susan has been recognized internationally for her achievements in design and innovation, including over 35 utility and design patents, awards from the United States Olympic Committee and Volvo, and featured product design at the Design Museum London. A motivational coach and mentor, Susan is committed to inspiring students in product design, development and business. Susan is a graduate of the University of Minnesota (PhD, 1999), Cornell University (MA, 1997) and the Fashion Institute of Technology (BFA, 1990). At the University of Oregon, she is a professor of product design and director of Graduate Studies & Sports Product Design Program.