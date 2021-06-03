ALBANY, N.Y. (June 3, 2021) – Less than a month after a ransomware virus shut down one of the nation’s most critical pipelines that serves roughly 45 percent of the east coast’s fuel in the United States, another cyberattack has threatened to disrupt another of the nation’s key distribution networks.

JBS, a meat distributor based in Brazil that accounts for one-fifth of the daily U.S. cattle harvest, was subject to a ransomware attack on Tuesday, June 1 – an event that could disrupt America’s meat markets and raises significant issues about U.S. cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

The attack follows the May 7 ransomware assault that took down the Colonial Pipeline, which resulted in gas shortages, long lines and anxious customers throughout the southeast U.S.

The University has several experts who are available to discuss cyberthreats, cybersecurity and ransomware attacks, as well as what can be done to secure U.S. infrastructure.

UAlbany’s cybersecurity experts include: