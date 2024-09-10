Newswise — The following list includes more than two dozen faculty experts at Washington University in St. Louis — including experts in political science, law, business, religion, sociology, engineering, public health. and more — who are available to speak about the upcoming election, the debate, national and local politics, breaking news, related issues and policies.

View experts list here: https://source.washu.edu/2024/09/washu-experts-2024-presidential-election/

This is a working list that we will continue to add to as issues arise. Please let us know if you need a need a source for a topic not covered here. And while you're welcome to email them directly (emails included on list), you can also email or cc me to make sure you get a timely response.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Engineering Public Health Religion U.S. Elections News
KEYWORDS
Presidential Election Policies Public Health Political Science
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY