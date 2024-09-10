Newswise — The following list includes more than two dozen faculty experts at Washington University in St. Louis — including experts in political science, law, business, religion, sociology, engineering, public health. and more — who are available to speak about the upcoming election, the debate, national and local politics, breaking news, related issues and policies.

View experts list here: https://source.washu.edu/2024/09/washu-experts-2024-presidential-election/

This is a working list that we will continue to add to as issues arise. Please let us know if you need a need a source for a topic not covered here. And while you're welcome to email them directly (emails included on list), you can also email or cc me to make sure you get a timely response.