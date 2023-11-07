With trees and lights slowly going up, Thanksgiving menus finalized, and holiday gift lists written, the most wonderful time of year is almost here. As you anticipate the seasonal cheer, you want to avoid anything that might diminish the joy. Experts with UTHealth Houston offer tips on how to prepare for and safely manage the holidays.

If you are interested in any of the topics below, let me know and we can help coordinate an interview.

Make your list and check it twice – Many kids are looking forward to new toys in December, and with great deals it can be hard to resist the latest fad, but experts with UTHealth Houston warn parents to carefully consider toy safety to avoid injury. Pediatricians can share tips on what toys to keep off the list this year.

The most difficult time of the year – Holidays can bring on a range of emotions. From excitement and cheer to anxiety and sadness, those feelings might be hard to handle. Mental health experts with UTHealth Houston can talk about managing difficult family members, feelings of isolation, how gratitude can lift you up, and more.

Keep the emergency room off the holiday list – Putting up lights and decorations can be a great family tradition, but there are many hazards we may not think to avoid. Emergency medicine physicians with UTHealth Houston are available to share tips that are sure to keep you out of the emergency room this holiday season.

Healthy food swaps you’ll enjoy – With so many holiday foods to look forward to, nutritionists with UTHealth Houston can offer healthy alternatives to try without the added sugar and guilt.