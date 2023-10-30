Tomorrow the U.S. Supreme Court will be hearing two cases--O’Connor-Ratcliff v. Garnier and Lindke v. Freed--both focused on whether individuals have the First Amendment right to criticize government officials on social media without being blocked from those officials' personal accounts (if those accounts share any government-related content).

If you're covering these cases and their implications, the following university based experts are available to provide commentary and analysis:

James J. Barney, Professor of Legal Studies, American Public University System

Barney's research focuses on various topics, including Civil Procedure, Constitutional Law, Space Law, Employment Law, and modern U.S. History. In his writings, Barney explores themes such as the intersection of law and society, the evolution of legal systems, political coalition building and governance, and the impact of legal history on contemporary issues.



Wayne Buente, Professor of Communications, University of Hawaii at Manoa

Buente's research focuses on the interplay between society and information and communication technologies (ICTs), including issues relating to information systems, digital inequality, social media and health disparities.

Steven R. Morrison, Professor of Law, University of North Dakota School of Law

Morrison’s general areas of expertise are criminal and constitutional law. His constitutional law work centers on the First Amendment rights of free speech, association, and assembly. He has also done work involving religious liberty, the fundamental right to marry, and reproductive rights.

Feel free to contact me and I'm happy to connect you. And if you're looking for researchers on any other topics, please don't hesitate to reach out - we have nearly 2,000 university-based researchers like this in our network.



