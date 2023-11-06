The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in United States v. Rahimi tomorrow, deciding whether a federal law barring people under domestic-violence restraining orders from possessing firearms is unconstitutional. If you're looking for experts to comment on the case and its implications, the following researchers are available to comment:

Kerri Raissian, Associate Professor of Public Policy, University of Connecticut

Raissian is the Director of UConn’s Center for Advancing Research, Methods, and Scholarship in Gun Injury Prevention. Her research focuses on how to reduce domestic violence, improve child well-being, and reduce gun related death and injury.

[email protected]



Sierra Smucker, Policy Researcher, RAND Corporation

Smucker's research includes family health and wellbeing and protecting families' most vulnerable members, with a focus on gun violence and substance misuse prevention, and domestic violence intervention and policy.

[email protected]

Benjamin Weiss, Assistant Professor of Sociology, Occidental College

Weiss’s research examines how public, private, and nonprofit sectors come together to define and address social problems, with a focus on sexual and domestic violence.

[email protected]



Daniel Semenza, Assistant Professor of Criminology, Rutgers University-Camden

Semenza's research focuses on gun violence, victimization, and the connections between criminal justice exposure and health, including a focus on firearm availability and the implications of firearm policy.

[email protected]

Allan Jiao, Professor of Law & Justice Studies, Rowan University

Jiao's research focuses on policing issues in the U.S. and some other countries and regions. Overarching themes in Jiao's writings include consent decrees on police, policing of gun crimes, and police reforms.

[email protected]

Feel free to reach out to any of these experts directly, or I'm happy to connect you. And if you're looking for expert sources for any other stories, please don't hesitate to reach out - we have over 1,800 researchers like this in our network on a broad range of topics.