Newswise — As the Supreme Court wraps up its term, there are a number of major decisions to come, including a decision in the case Idaho v. United States, with implications for the provision of emergency abortions and the future of the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act. For reporters covering this case, the following experts are available to provide commentary and analysis on the decision and its implications

Nicole Huberfeld

Edward R. Utley Professor of Health Law, Boston University, and Co-Director and Co-Founder, BU Program on Reproductive Justice

Huberfeld's research focuses on the cross-section of health law and constitutional law with emphasis on health care reform, the role of federalism in health care, and Medicaid. She is a lead author of the Legal Scholars amicus brief in Idaho v. U.S.

Email: [email protected]

Nisha Verma

Fellow of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Emory University

Verma’s research focuses on the effects of abortion restrictions in the U.S. and barriers to conducting abortion research in academic medical centers due to legal restrictions. Verma, an OB-GYN who provides abortion care, also writes op-eds about abortion and increasing abortion access.

Email: [email protected]

Ushma Upadhyay

Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences, University of California, San Francisco; and core faculty of Advancing New Standards in Reproductive Health

Upadhyay is a public health social scientist trained in epidemiology and demography. Her expertise is in abortion safety, abortion access in the U.S., medication abortion, and state-level abortion restrictions.

Email: [email protected]

Mimi Zieman

Former Associate Professor, Director of Medical Students, and founder and director of a Fellowship in Family Planning at Emory University School of Medicine

Zieman is a board-certified OB/GYN, the author of a medical guide titled Managing Contraception, as well as a play, The Post-Roe Monologues.

Email: [email protected]