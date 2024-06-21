Newswise — As the Supreme Court wraps up its term, there are a number of major decisions to come. Among them is a decision in the case United States v. Rahimi, on whether a federal law that prohibits individuals subject to domestic violence restraining orders from possessing firearms is constitutional. For reporters covering this case, the following experts are available to provide commentary and analysis on this decision and its implications.

Joseph Blocher

Professor of Law, Duke University

Blocher teaches and writes about constitutional law, especially the First and Second Amendments. His recent work has focused on free speech and on the developing legal regime regarding gun rights and gun regulation and has been cited by many federal courts.

Email: [email protected]

Kerri Raissian

Associate Professor of Public Policy, University of Connecticut

Director of UConn’s Center for Advancing Research, Methods, and Scholarship in Gun Injury Prevention

Raissian's research focuses on understanding policies and strategies to reduce violence and injury, with an emphasis on understanding how policies reduce family violence and increase family well-being. Her research has developed to include work on how to reduce firearm related injury and death – both in and outside of the family.

Email: kerri.raissian@uconn. edu



Jonathan Spiegler

Visiting Assistant Professor of Political Theory, Duke Kunshan University in China

Spiegler's research centers on political philosophy and public policy. His current policy research focuses on the problem of gun violence in America, particularly the role that gun control laws and mental illness play in the rate of gun violence.

Email: [email protected]

Robert Spitzer

Adjunct Professor, College of William and Mary School of Law

Distinguished Service Professor of Political Science, Emeritus, SUNY Cortland

Spitzer's research focuses on all aspects of gun policy, the American presidency, and American politics. He's the author of 6 books on gun policy including The Politics of Gun Control (9th edition) and The Gun Dilemma (2023).

Email: Robert.spitzer@ cortland.edu