Newswise — As the Supreme Court wraps up its term, there are a number of major decisions to come. Among them is a decision in the cases Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo and Relentless v. Department of Commerce, on whether to overrule a foundational 1984 precedent - the Chevron doctrine - on the power of government agencies. For reporters covering these cases, the following experts are available to provide commentary and analysis on the decision and its implications.

Donald Moynihan

McCourt Chair, Georgetown University

Moynihan's research focuses on how government administrative processes work. His writings include how bureaucracy, confusing paperwork, and complex regulations often introduce delay and frustration into our experiences with government agencies. He also studies the behavioral effects of efforts to improve public sector outcomes through government reform. Moynihan serves governments and international organizations interested in public sector performance and advocacy groups interested in reducing administrative burdens in different policy areas.

Email: Donald.Moynihan@ georgetown.edu



Peter Shane

Distinguished Scholar in Residence and Adjunct Professor of Law, New York University

Jacob E. Davis and Jacob E. Davis II Chair in Law Emeritus, the Ohio State University’s Moritz College of Law

Shane's research and teaching focus on administrative and constitutional law, with a particular focus on the presidency and the separation of powers. He has written about the Chevron doctrine for both general and academic audiences, including in Washington Monthly: As the Supreme Court Reconsiders “Chevron Deference,” Will Its Ruling Be Monumental or “Meh?

Email: [email protected]