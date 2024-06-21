Newswise — As the Supreme Court wraps up its term, there are a number of major decisions to come. Among them are decisions in the cases Moody v. NetChoice / NetChoice v. Paxton, and Murthy v. Missouri. These three cases have far-reaching implications for social media platforms, particularly concerning content moderation, editorial choices, addressing misinformation, and free speech protections. For reporters covering these cases, the following experts are available to provide commentary and analysis on the decisions and their implications.

NetChoice cases

Alan Rozenshtein

Associate Professor of Law, University of Minnesota

Rozenshtein is also a senior editor at Lawfare and a former national security policy advisor and federal prosecutor at the United States Department of Justice. His research focuses on law and digital technology. He has written widely on the NetChoice cases that are currently before the Supreme Court.

Email: [email protected]

Murthy v. Missouri

Kaiping Chen

Assistant Professor of Computational Communication, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Chen's research explores the role of identity politics in the spread of misinformation on social media. She investigates how digital media and technologies affect politicians' accountability to public well-being and examines how deliberative design can enhance the quality of public discourse on controversial and emerging technologies to mitigate the spread of misinformation.

Email: [email protected]

Kevin Leicht

Professor of Sociology, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, and Research Scientist at the Discovery Partners Institute in Chicago

Leicht’s research focuses on the social consequences of misinformation on social media, with emphasis on social inequality and political fragmentation. His work addresses themes such as the growing distrust of professional expertise, the challenges facing the American middle class, and the social impact of male marginalization. Leicht has testified before Congress on issues related to social media misinformation and the decline of the middle class. He is also the principal investigator on a research and development project aimed at creating AI tools to combat social media misinformation. His latest initiative, PROJECT HEAL, involves developing an early warning system for health misinformation for healthcare systems.

Email: [email protected]