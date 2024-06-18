Newswise — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warns of an impending record high heat across the nation. Last year was the warmest year on record for the globe, and we just experienced the warmest winter on record. With extreme heat comes increased risk for wildfires like the ones burning through Northern and Southern California right now. These wildfires signal an early start to the California wildfire season. UC Irvine Public Health experts of air quality and environmental health are available for media interviews to provide insights, analysis, and recommendations to mitigate the impact of wildfire smoke and protect our public health.

Experts Available:

Dr. Jun Wu, PhD

Title: Professor of Environmental & Occupational Health

Dr. Shahir Masri, ScD

Title: Associate Specialist in Air Pollution Exposure Assessment & Epidemiology

Key Topics for Discussion:

The immediate and long-term health effects of wildfire smoke on populations especially vulnerable communities like children, pregnant people, and the elderly.

Measures individuals and communities can take to protect themselves from poor air quality and lessen exposure to wildfires.

The role of climate change in increasing the frequency and severity of wildfires.

Strategies for monitoring and mitigating air quality during wildfire events.