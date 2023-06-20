PGA/LIV merger

On June 6, the PGA Tour and LIV Golf announced their plans to merge. Several members of Congress have issued public calls for the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States to review the deal.

Sarah Bauerle-Danzman, associate professor of international studies in the Hamilton Lugar School at IU Bloomington, is available to comment. She is the author of an article in the Atlantic Council on why the Committee on Foreign Investment won't "answer the prayers" of those who wish to stop the merger. To contact Bauerle-Danzman, email [email protected]

Anniversary of SCOTUS Dobbs decision

Saturday, June 24, will make the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization that overturned Roe v. Wade and revoked the right to abortion.

Sumedha Gupta, an associate professor of economics in the IU School of Liberal Arts at IUPUI and the lead author on the study, is available to comment. She is the lead author an IU-led study that analyzed internet searches for abortion- and contraception-related terms following the ruling and found a 61 percent increase in search intensity in states where abortion access would be immediately restricted. To contact Gupta, email [email protected]