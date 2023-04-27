Indiana University experts are available to comment on the seasonal allergies in the U.S., including the effect of warmer weather on an early allergy season this year.

Jay Jin

An assistant professor of clinical pediatrics at the Indiana University School of Medicine, Jay Jin, M.D., is an allergist and immunologist whose research focuses on food allergy, drug allergies, allergic rhinitis, and immunodeficiency disorders.

A graduate of Pennsylvania State College of Medicine, Dr. Jin completed his Internal Medicine residency and Allergy and Immunology fellowship at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. He holds membership in numerous national professional societies including the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology, the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology, and the Clinical Immunology Society.

Craig Sewell

An allergist and immunologist, Craig Sewell, O.D., is an assistant professor of clinical medicine at the Indiana University School of Medicine. He holds a medical degree from Marian University College of Osteopathic Medicine and a bachelor’s of science degree from The Ohio State University. He served a fellowship at Case Western Reserve University.

Here is a video of Dr. Sewell discussing seasonal allergies live in studio on Fox59 Morning News (WXIN-Indianapolis) on March 13, 2023.