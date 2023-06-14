Wildfire smoke

As wildfires rage across Canada, the smoke has drifted over parts of the U.S. and caused a haze to fill the skies. IU experts are available to discuss the impact of wildfires on air quality and how vulnerable populations can protect themselves.

Video: Clips of Phil Stevens, Rudy Professor in the O'Neill School, discussing indoor air quality from the wildfires are available for download.

Juneteenth

Celebrating Juneteenth has become more common for many Americans in recent years, but it’s still important to remember the history behind the holiday and its significance today.

IU experts are available to discuss how to meaningfully celebrate the holiday.

Video: Clips of Darryl Heller, director of the IU South Bend Civil Rights Heritage Center, and Jakobi Williams, Ruth N. Halls Associate Professor of African American and African Diaspora Studies at IU Bloomington, discussing Juneteenth are available for download.

Mosquitos and ticks

It’s that time of year when unwelcome pests join backyard barbecues or baseball games. But mosquitoes and ticks can leave behind more than just a nasty bite. IU experts are available to comment on how to stay safe this season.

Video: Clips of Graham McKeen, assistant university director of public and environmental health at IU, discussing climate change's impact on tick season and tick-borne illnesses are available for download.