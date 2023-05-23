Experts from Indiana University are available to comment on trending news topics for the week of May 22, including many safety topics during the Memorial Day weekend.

Memorial Day

May 29 is Memorial Day. As the holiday weekend approaches, many people have plans to enjoy outdoor activities in the warmer weather. IU experts can discuss safety measures to keep in mind while having fun in the sun, including water safety, sun protection, and fireworks safety.

William Ramos, director of the Aquatics Institute and an associate professor at the School of Public Health at IU Bloomington, is available to speak on the topic of water safety. You can visit this "Ask the Expert" article to see more tips from Ramos on this topic or visit this page to download video clips of Ramos discussing water safety.

Syril Keena Que, M.D., a board certified dermatologist and assistant professor of clinical dermatology at the IU School of Medicine, is available to discuss skin cancer prevetion. Video clips of Dr. Keena Que speaking on the topic are also available for download.

John Goodpaster is a chemistry professor at the School of Science at IUPUI, is available to speak about fireworks safety ahead of the holiday. Goodpasture is director of the Forensic and Investigative Sciences Program at IUPUI and conducts research on ignitable liquids and explosives.

Indianapolis 500

Julia Vaizer, M.D., an assistant professor of clinical emergency medicine at the IU School of Medicine, will lead emergency medical services for drivers, pit crews, IMS staff and fans during the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 this Sunday. She is the first female medical director in therace's history.