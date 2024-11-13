Newswise — With Thanksgiving menus almost finalized, trees and lights slowly going up, and holiday gift lists beginning, the most wonderful time of year is almost here! As you anticipate the seasonal cheer, UTHealth Houston experts are available to discuss any of the topics below so you can offer your viewers tips on how to have a safe, healthy, and happy holiday season.

Fry safe, feast happy - With turkey at the center of the table on Thanksgiving, we have experts available to discuss how to avoid injuries and accidents from frying your turkey and how to potentially treat injuries from cooking in the kitchen.

Food safety - From preparing the meals to leaving it out for self-serve to storing it away - just how safe are we being with our food? We have food safety experts available to explain how to safely prepare your food, share how long it should stay out, and if you should reheat Thanksgiving leftovers days after the holiday is over.

Make your list and check it twice – Many kids are looking forward to new toys in December, and with great deals it can be hard to resist the latest fad, but experts warn parents to carefully consider toy safety to avoid injury. We have a pediatrician available who can share tips on what toys to keep off the list this year.

Holiday stress - From financial strain to family gatherings, holiday stress is almost inevitable. With the potential risk of increased blood pressure or hypertension, we have experts who can weigh in on how to manage the most stressful time of year.