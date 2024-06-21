Newswise — In light of the tragic death of Samantha Woolery, MD, the American College of Surgeons (ACS) has experts available to discuss intimate partner violence (IPV) and to provide resources that address this issue.

Dr. Woolery was a member of the ACS Resident and Associate Society and a promising first-year general surgery resident at the Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta, Georgia. Her death is being mourned across the surgical community.

The ACS established an Intimate Partner Violence Task Force in 2018 with the goal of providing guidance in the form of resources that can meet the needs of ACS members and colleagues who are experiencing intimate partner violence. The Task Force aims to continue to raise awareness of the incidence of IPV in the surgical community, educate surgeons to recognize the signs and consequences of IPV, provide resources for victims and their support, and create resources and curricula to instruct surgeons on how to recognize IPV in colleagues and trainees. The ACS IPV Toolkit can be accessed here.

Available to discuss this topic are the following surgeons from the ACS IPV Task Force:

Stephanie L Bonne, MD, FACS

Chair, ACS IPV Task Force

D'Andrea Joseph, MD, FACS

Vice Chair, ACS IPV Task Force

Worth noting, the news of Dr. Woolery’s death comes as the Supreme Court ruled to uphold a federal ban on firearms for people under restraining orders to stay away from their spouses or partners.

