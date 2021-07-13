Albany Law School's Government Law Center has several experts on conservatorships that can speak on the Britney Spears situation.

Rose Mary Bailly is the Executive Director of the New York Law Division Commision, and head of the Institute for Aging and Disability Law at Albany Law School.

She is an expert on the subject and works with an advisory committee within the Institute comprised of Paul Kietzman, former OPWDD General Counsel and former General Counsel/ NYSARC; Larry Faulkner, former General Counsel, The Arc Westchester, and former Deputy General Counsel, OPWDD, and Sheila Shea, Director. MHLS, appearing in guardianship cases.