Newswise — Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will share a stage in what may be the only presidential debate before the November election. Political scientist Karen Hult and media communications expert Cayce Myers can provide perspective on the stakes and post-debate analysis.

“As a woman and a person of Jamaican-Indian descent, Harris likely will be expected to be knowledgeable, calm, and decisive as well as appear able to work with and earn the respect of those in the military and in other countries,” Hult says. “Trump should expect some questions about the varying court cases in which he is a defendant.”

“Harris’ team likely wants Trump to come across as aggressive and bombastic, which may alienate voters,” Myers says. “Conversely, Trump's team is likely hoping Harris comes across as disorganized and nonspecific in her responses.”