Newswise — CLEVELAND, Ohio – With the opening of the University Hospitals (UH) Haslam Sports Innovation Center in January 2024, UH embarked on a visionary journey to strategically identify, support and invest in the world’s best innovations in sports medicine.

UH is now proud to announce the accomplished board members who will guide the work to develop new technology, reduce injury risk and promote healing for all athletes. Together they will honor the vision of the Haslam Sports Innovation Center and meet the Center’s goals for all athletes - from pee-wee to collegiate to professional.

“We are grateful for this esteemed board comprised of members who bring a wide range of experience, from nationally renowned physicians coast to coast to executives with extensive business backgrounds,” said James Voos, MD, Executive Director, UH Haslam Sports Innovation Center; Chair, UH Department of Orthopaedic Surgery; President of the NFL Physician’s Society; and Head Team Physician, Cleveland Browns. “The board will help guide the decisions that will help get some of these sports medicine companies off the ground; this will in turn create strong, healthy athletes and communities.”

A visionary $20 million gift from Dee and Jimmy Haslam established the UH Haslam Sports Innovation Center. Dee and Jimmy Haslam hold the positions of CEO and Chairman, respectively, as the Managing Partners of the Haslam Sports Group (HSG). The investment builds on their commitment to overall health of athletes and to the Northeast Ohio community.

The Medical Advisory Board members are:

Robert Gillespie, MD, Michael and Grace Drusinsky Endowed Chair in Orthopaedic Surgery and Sports Medicine; Chief, Shoulder and Elbow Service Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, UH; and Orthopaedic Surgery Residency Program Director, Case Western Reserve University

Michael and Grace Drusinsky Endowed Chair in Orthopaedic Surgery and Sports Medicine; Chief, Shoulder and Elbow Service Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, UH; and Orthopaedic Surgery Residency Program Director, Case Western Reserve University Michael Salata, MD, Director, Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute, University Hospitals; Director, UH Joint Preservation and Cartilage Restoration Center Young Adult Hip Program; Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine Professor; Associate Team Physician, Cleveland Browns; and Gretchen and Gregg Levy Family Chair in Sports Medicine

Director, Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute, University Hospitals; Director, UH Joint Preservation and Cartilage Restoration Center Young Adult Hip Program; Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine Professor; Associate Team Physician, Cleveland Browns; and Gretchen and Gregg Levy Family Chair in Sports Medicine Frank Petrigliano, MD, Vice Chair of Education and Professor-in-Residence, UCLA Department of Orthopaedic Surgery; and Recipient, Charles S. Neer Award, American Shoulder and Elbow Surgeons

Vice Chair of Education and Professor-in-Residence, UCLA Department of Orthopaedic Surgery; and Recipient, Charles S. Neer Award, American Shoulder and Elbow Surgeons Mark Price, MD, Sports Medicine Shoulder Surgeon, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA; Assistant Professor, Harvard Medical School; Team Physician, Boston Red Sox

The Business Advisory Board includes: