Newswise — Hurricane Helene has brought widespread devastation along the East Coast, particularly in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida. Three Virginia Tech public health and water quality experts – Stephanie Lareau, Julia Gohlke, and Alasdair Cohen – share insights on the pressing health risks associated with flooding in the wake of the hurricane.

Immediate health concerns

“In flooded areas, initial concerns are drowning as water often moves faster and currents are stronger than anticipated. People stuck in floods can also suffer from cold injury or hypothermia if they cannot get dry or are stuck in water,” said Lareau, an emergency medicine doctor at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine. She also highlighted the danger of debris in floodwaters, which can cause cuts and abrasions that will be prone to infection. “Access to clean water and food can quickly become a concern as well,” she added.

The health risks don’t end there. “Flooding also poses risks like gastrointestinal illness, dehydration, and carbon monoxide poisoning from improper generator use. Pregnant women face an increased risk of premature labor or preterm birth, and long-term mold exposure can exacerbate asthma,” said Gohlke, a professor of environmental health with the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine.

Water contamination

Floodwaters often carry harmful pathogens, and residents should be alert to symptoms of waterborne illnesses. “Primary initial symptoms from infection with waterborne pathogens can include gastrointestinal upset, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, fever, and headache. It is important to keep in mind though that these symptoms can result from a wide range of waterborne and foodborne pathogens,” said Cohen, an assistant professor of environmental epidemiology with the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine.

Cohen said local authorities should notify residents in areas at risk for contaminated water. If there is a boil water advisory people should follow Centers for Disease Control and Virginia Department of Health guidelines and bring tap water to a roiling boil for one minute (longer if living in high elevations) before letting it cool and drinking it, or use bottled water.

Cohen stressed that there are other potential exposure pathways for which boiled or bottled water should also be used. “Primarily brushing teeth, making ice, mixing baby formula or making other water-based beverages, and washing/preparing food - and pets should also be provided boiled or bottled water for drinking.”

Risks in rural areas

Flooding poses particular challenges for rural communities. “Rural areas may experience prolonged power outages and delays in accessing clean food, water, and health care due to blocked roads or flooding. These areas often face longer recovery times compared to more populated regions,” Gohlke said.

Cleaning up after a flood

“As people work to clean up the aftermath of the storm it is important to be cautious when using chainsaws and heavy equipment, as wet soil conditions can become treacherous. Trauma is a big concern,” Lareau said. She also emphasized the need to dry affected areas as quickly as possible to prevent mold and mildew, which can cause long-term respiratory issues.

For those displaced by the hurricane, ensuring access to essential medications is critical. “Working with local pharmacies to secure needed prescriptions is key to managing chronic health conditions in the aftermath of the storm,” she said.

