Newswise — Even though West Virginia officially has two fire seasons, drought conditions can occur at any time, increasing the risk of fires, according to two West Virginia University experts.

Many parts of the Mountain State have been left with little to no rain during the past few months, and that presents challenges in dealing with fires and managing trees and forests.

David McGill, WVU Extension professor and Forest Resources Management specialist, and Mark Lambert, WVU Extension Fire Service Extension director, are available to offer insights and tips for keeping people, homes and communities safe.

Quotes:

“Officially there are two fire seasons in West Virginia, March 1 through May 31, and then again Oct. 1 to Dec. 31. But even between these seasons when rainfall is in short supply, forest ‘fuels’ like leaves, twigs and other downed woody material, can dry out and ignite very easily.

“During droughts, it is important to postpone refuse burning and any other activities that might ignite dry leaves and twigs in the woods.

“Trees in the woods are usually fairly drought tolerant. In fact, some species do better than others when rainfall is lacking. For example, white oaks and chestnut oaks can tolerate hot, sunny slopes with harsh, dry growing conditions.

“Of course, it’s OK to provide landscape trees with water in prolonged droughts, especially those growing in grassy lawns, because grass, with its tight and dense roots, will capture the moisture from light rains, leaving little to percolate down to tree roots.​

“To see what fire conditions might be in your area, be sure to frequently check the West Virginia Division of Forestry’s fire danger map.” — David McGill, professor and Forest Resources Management specialist, WVU Extension

“In West Virginia, 92% of the state is protected by volunteer firefighters. When those firefighters are called to assist the Division of Forestry with a wildfire, it leaves them unavailable or understaffed if they have another emergency incident.

“People should always be mindful of doing any outside burning. Follow the rules and regulations, but also use common sense. When it’s been some time since we’ve had rain or in instances of a drought, refrain from outside burning.

“The West Virginia Division of Forestry and our firefighters have enough to do and we should all be mindful of fire safety. Let’s not add to their workload by doing something dumb with fire.” — Mark Lambert, assistant professor and director, WVU Fire Service Extension