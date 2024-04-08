Newswise — On Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas launched an attack from Gaza into neighboring Israel, part of a long conflict between Israel and Palestine, which has both modern and deep historical roots. CU Boulder experts are available to discuss the history of Israel, Palestine and the broader region. They can also speak about general defense/military questions and how media, religion and culture intersect in conflict zones.

On History & Context

Hilary Kalisman is an assistant professor of history and endowed professor of Israel/Palestine studies in the Program in Jewish Studies. She can speak about the history of Israel, Palestine/Palestinians and the broader Middle East, particularly on education, colonialism, state and nation building. Note: Professor Kalisman is only available for Zoom or phone interviews at this time.

Karim Mattar is Associate Professor of English at CU Boulder. His research is oriented around Middle Eastern literatures and cultures in comparative context, with a special emphasis on Palestine. He is equipped to discuss the long history of the Israel/Palestine conflict, the Palestinian Nakba of 1948, anti-Semitism, contemporary regional political and other developments, and the ethics and institutions of Jewish-Arab affiliation.

On Defense & Military Information

Zach Levey is the Israel Institute Visiting Professor in the Program of International Affairs at CU Boulder. He can speak about the long history of the conflict between Israel and the Arab States, Israeli foreign policy and military strategies.

Iain Boyd is the director of the Center for National Security Initiatives at CU Boulder. He can answer general questions about defense, intelligence, and military technology, including air warfare systems.

On Media Studies, Religion & Human Rights

Sandra Ristovska is an assistant professor of media studies. Her work focuses on media and human rights, including how human rights claims are covered by media, how traumatic images are used to investigate possible human rights crimes and how images can be used as evidence in court, both nationally and internationally.

Nabil Echchaibi is an associate professor and director of the Center for Media, Religion and Culture at CU Boulder. He can speak on politics and religion in the Middle East and how both are portrayed in the media.