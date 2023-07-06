In a concerning development, the United States experienced its first cases of locally transmitted malaria in two decades, with five instances reported in Texas and Florida in June. This resurgence serves as a stark reminder of the looming threat posed by mosquito-borne diseases, which are expected to expand their reach due to the impact of human-induced climate change. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports an increase in global malaria cases from 231 million in 2018 to an estimated 247 million in 2021.

A recent study by Climate Central reveals that numerous regions across the country have experienced an amplified number of days characterized by optimal temperature and humidity for mosquito proliferation between 1979 and 2022. These conditions create a "Goldilocks zone" for mosquitoes, facilitating their reproduction and the subsequent transmission of diseases like malaria.

Reporters and editors, find experts on this alarming trend below.

Expert Addresses Latest Medical News Trends: Concerns About Malaria Cases in the U.S.

-Baylor Scott and White Health

CDC Health Alert on Malaria Cases – Ochsner Health Expert Available to Interview

-Ochsner Health

GW Experts Available to Comment on Malaria Outbreak in U.S.

-George Washington University

Malaria cases detected in the U.S. Summer travel and warmer temperature

-University of California, Irvine

Malaria experts available to discuss Vivax cases found in Florida and Texas

-Case Western Reserve University

WashU Expert: How to avoid mosquito bites

-Washington University in St. Louis