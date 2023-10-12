Dr. Ilana Shpaizman, Department of Political Studies

The role of government during crisis

Expectations of citizens from the government and their importance in terms of trust and policy implementation

Dr. Nesia Shemer, Department of Middle Eastern Studies (Arabic)

Hamas and terrorist organizations

Religious inspiration for the fundamentalist concept of Hamas

Prof. Motti Neiger, School of Communication

Communications in the digital age

Communications in times of crisis

Fake news during military operations

Journalistic critique during combat

Prof. Eitan Shamir, Director, Begin-Sadat (BESA) Center for Strategic Studies

Military strategy

Military targets

Dr. Liron Lavi, Department of Political Studies

The political crisis and the lack of trust in the political leadership

Lt. Col. (ret.) Dr. Eyal Pinko, Department of Political Studies and Senior Research Fellow, Begin-Sadat (BESA) Center for Strategic Studies

Islamic Jihad

Iran/Iranian involvement in the massacre

Hezbollah

Prof. Shlomo Shpiro, Director, Europa Institute (German)

Intelligence

Terrorism

Emergency communications

European security

NATO

Prof. Chaim Noy, Director, School of Communication

Social media

Institutional communication

Media content supervision

Political aspects of the current situation

Dr. Sara Friedman, Chair, Weisfeld School of Social Work

Post trauma

Maintaining a routine while under stress

Dr. Barak Bouks, Senior Research Fellow, Europa Institute, School of Communication, Department of Political Studies

Terrorism and religious terrorism

Security

Arab countries

Hezbollah

Lebanon

Arab media

Brig. Gen. (ret.) Dr. Ephraim Lapid, Senior Research Fellow, Europa Institute and former IDF Spokesman

Israel Defense Forces

Israeli security

Social resilience

Prof. Esther Adi-Japha, Faculty of Education

Tips for providing children with emotional support

Prof. Nir Madjar, Child Psychologist, Faculty of Education

The importance of sense of connection and belonging to emotional resilience

Prof. Udi Lebel, School of Communication, Senior Research Fellow, Begin-Sadat (BESA)

Center for Strategic Studies

Mistrust in the army and media

National post-trauma

Dr. Shay Atias, School of Communication and Senior Research Fellow, Begin-Sadat (BESA) Center for Strategic Studies

Dissemination information during wartime

European community perspective

Prof. Rachel Dekel, Weisfeld School of Social Work

The toll on relationships and family and ways of coping

Prof. Ruth Halperin-Kaddari, Faculty of Law

Abductions

International law and human rights violations

Prof. Elise Brezis, Director, Azrieli Center for Economic Policy, Department of Economics

Economic impact of war

Prof. Ze'ev Maghen, Chair, Department of Middle Eastern Studies (Russian, Arabic, Persian)

Palestinian terrorism

Iran

Arab-Israeli conflict

Islam

Dr. Elai Rettig, Department of Political Studies, Senior Research Fellow, Begin-Sadat (BESA) Center for Strategic Studies

Energy and energy security

Electricity and water supply to Gaza

Gaza gas field

Influence on oil prices in the Middle East

Prof. (Emeritus) Eytan Gilboa, Center for International Communication

US-Israel relations

