Dr. Ilana Shpaizman, Department of Political Studies
The role of government during crisis
Expectations of citizens from the government and their importance in terms of trust and policy implementation
Dr. Nesia Shemer, Department of Middle Eastern Studies (Arabic)
Hamas and terrorist organizations
Religious inspiration for the fundamentalist concept of Hamas
Prof. Motti Neiger, School of Communication
Communications in the digital age
Communications in times of crisis
Fake news during military operations
Journalistic critique during combat
Prof. Eitan Shamir, Director, Begin-Sadat (BESA) Center for Strategic Studies
Military strategy
Military targets
Dr. Liron Lavi, Department of Political Studies
The political crisis and the lack of trust in the political leadership
Lt. Col. (ret.) Dr. Eyal Pinko, Department of Political Studies and Senior Research Fellow, Begin-Sadat (BESA) Center for Strategic Studies
Islamic Jihad
Iran/Iranian involvement in the massacre
Hezbollah
Prof. Shlomo Shpiro, Director, Europa Institute (German)
Intelligence
Terrorism
Emergency communications
European security
NATO
Prof. Chaim Noy, Director, School of Communication
Social media
Institutional communication
Media content supervision
Political aspects of the current situation
+972-50-7605969
Dr. Sara Friedman, Chair, Weisfeld School of Social Work
Post trauma
Maintaining a routine while under stress
+972-54-4704636
Dr. Barak Bouks, Senior Research Fellow, Europa Institute, School of Communication, Department of Political Studies
Terrorism and religious terrorism
Security
Arab countries
Hezbollah
Lebanon
Arab media
+972-52-4307882
Brig. Gen. (ret.) Dr. Ephraim Lapid, Senior Research Fellow, Europa Institute and former IDF Spokesman
Israel Defense Forces
Israeli security
Social resilience
+972-52-6429980
Prof. Esther Adi-Japha, Faculty of Education
Tips for providing children with emotional support
+972-54-5463774
Prof. Nir Madjar, Child Psychologist, Faculty of Education
The importance of sense of connection and belonging to emotional resilience
+972-50-7551262
Prof. Udi Lebel, School of Communication, Senior Research Fellow, Begin-Sadat (BESA)
Center for Strategic Studies
Mistrust in the army and media
National post-trauma
+972-54-4300406
Dr. Shay Atias, School of Communication and Senior Research Fellow, Begin-Sadat (BESA) Center for Strategic Studies
Dissemination information during wartime
European community perspective
+972-50-3161168
Prof. Rachel Dekel, Weisfeld School of Social Work
The toll on relationships and family and ways of coping
+972-52-2956712
Prof. Ruth Halperin-Kaddari, Faculty of Law
Abductions
International law and human rights violations
+972-52-2345053
Prof. Elise Brezis, Director, Azrieli Center for Economic Policy, Department of Economics
Economic impact of war
+972-54-4716144
Prof. Ze'ev Maghen, Chair, Department of Middle Eastern Studies (Russian, Arabic, Persian)
Palestinian terrorism
Iran
Arab-Israeli conflict
Islam
+972-54-9924077
Dr. Elai Rettig, Department of Political Studies, Senior Research Fellow, Begin-Sadat (BESA) Center for Strategic Studies
Energy and energy security
Electricity and water supply to Gaza
Gaza gas field
Influence on oil prices in the Middle East
+972-54-4791160
Prof. (Emeritus) Eytan Gilboa, Center for International Communication
US-Israel relations
+972-52-8607227