Infertility is a common problem affecting millions of Americans. The National Center of Health Statistics estimates 1 in 8 couples of reproductive age has problems conceiving. Infertility refers to the inability to produce a pregnancy after 12 months of unprotected vaginal intercourse. For people over the age of 35 or for those with fertility issues that may require assistance, evaluation and treatment of infertility can begin sooner than the traditional 12 months of trying.

During National Infertility Awareness Week, experts at UC San Diego Health are available to discuss a variety of topics, including causes of infertility (such as disorders of the uterus or fallopian tube, sexually transmitted infections, endometriosis, fibroids and sperm abnormalities), treatment options (including fertility preservation) and common misconceptions (infertility is not just a female health issue).

“The word ‘infertility’ can make those experiencing it feel uneasy,” said Tracy Harrison, MD, reproductive endocrinologist at UC San Diego Health. “Each patient requires individualized care tailored to their needs. Not only is every patient different, but every treatment cycle is different.”

“Infertility can be extremely stressful on many levels, but there are many options we offer for those wanting to grow their families. Our experts are with patients throughout their entire journeys.”

Other Experts Available:

Antoni Duleba, MD, chief of the division of reproductive endocrinology and infertility. Can discuss diagnosing infertility, treatment and regulating ovarian function.

Sanjay Agarwal, MD, director of fertility services. Can discuss general infertility and the latest in treatment options.

Irene Su, MD, reproductive endocrinologist. Can discuss fertility preservation, general infertility and reproductive health after cancer and financial hardship of infertility.

Learn more about fertility care at UC San Diego Health.