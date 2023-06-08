University of Oregon researchers are available to talk about wildfire smoke.

Cassandra Moseley

Research Professor, Institute for a Sustainable Environment

Senior Policy Advisor, Ecosystem Workforce Program

Cassandra Moseley focuses on wildfire policy and management including wildfire risk reduction, prescribed fire, community preparation, response, and recovery, as well as wildfire suppression and contracting and how wildfires are changing in the American West. She has a particular focus on how natural resource policies affect rural communities, businesses, and workers, including immigrant forest workers. She examines how communities organize to increase resiliency to economic, social and environmental change. Cass can speak about forest land management and firefighters/contracted services. She can also speak about community wildfire preparedness.

Michael Coughlan

Faculty Research Associate, Institute for a Sustainable Environment

Michael Coughlan examines social, cultural, and ecological aspects of landscape conservation with a specific focus on fire management. He uses a social-ecological systems approach to study historical and contemporary interactions between society and wildfires.

Benjamin Clark

Associate Professor, School of Planning, Public Policy and Management

Co-Director, Institute for Policy Research and Engagement

Benjamin Clark’s work centers on improving the government’s ability to use data on wildfire smoke during events and improving the effectiveness of cleaner air shelters and the care for vulnerable populations during smoke events.

CLIMATE CHANGE AND WILDFIRES

Daniel Gavin

Professor, Geography

Dan Gavin is an expert in climate change and the impacts of climate change and fires on ecosystems over time. He has used tree-ring records and the longer records in lake sediments to understand how forests respond to climate change, insect outbreaks and fires. When talking about drought, Dan can weigh-in on the historical precedents for large or severe fires.



SMOKE AND WILDFIRE COMMUNICATION

Hollie Smith

Assistant Professor, Science and Environmental Communication

Hollie Smith studies communication around natural hazards, including smoke and wildfire. Her research focuses on communication and media dynamics of environmental issues.