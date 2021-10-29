- Professor Mark Gaterell, Professor of Sustainable Construction and Co-Director of The Cluster for Sustainable Cities research group -

Professor Gaterell’s research includes:

  • Low carbon neighbourhoods and smart urban futures, intelligent infrastructure
  • Sustainable construction and new integrated technologies
  • Urban disaster resilience – Environmental burden and communities at risk.

- Dr Heather Rumble, Senior Lecturer in Sustainable Urban Development 

Dr Rumble is an urban ecologist, specialising in green infrastructure and urban greenspaces. Research areas include:

  • The sustainability of green infrastructure, from ensuring the ecological systems that underpin green roof functioning are healthy, up to investigating the barriers to their uptake in industry. 
  • How green infrastructure can form ecological networks throughout urban areas and improve the quality of life for residents and wildlife.
  • How to assess the benefits of urban greenspaces to emphasise the positive impact of greenspaces in urban ecosystems.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details

Article Multimedia

Newswise: Experts to comment on Cities, Regions and Built Environment at COP26

Credit:

Caption: Professor Mark Gaterell

Newswise: Experts to comment on Cities, Regions and Built Environment at COP26

Credit:

Caption: Dr Heather Rumble

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Climate Science Engineering Environmental Science Green Tech National Infrastructure
KEYWORDS
Sustainable construction
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY