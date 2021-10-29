- Professor Mark Gaterell, Professor of Sustainable Construction and Co-Director of The Cluster for Sustainable Cities research group -
Professor Gaterell’s research includes:
- Low carbon neighbourhoods and smart urban futures, intelligent infrastructure
- Sustainable construction and new integrated technologies
- Urban disaster resilience – Environmental burden and communities at risk.
- Dr Heather Rumble, Senior Lecturer in Sustainable Urban Development
Dr Rumble is an urban ecologist, specialising in green infrastructure and urban greenspaces. Research areas include:
- The sustainability of green infrastructure, from ensuring the ecological systems that underpin green roof functioning are healthy, up to investigating the barriers to their uptake in industry.
- How green infrastructure can form ecological networks throughout urban areas and improve the quality of life for residents and wildlife.
- How to assess the benefits of urban greenspaces to emphasise the positive impact of greenspaces in urban ecosystems.