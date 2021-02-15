Newswise — The Center for Financial Policy at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business hosts “Does Money Change Everything?” – a discussion on the past, present and future of financial technologies and institutions affecting society, in a free webinar at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, hosted by Maryland Smith.

The speakers are William N. Goetzmann, the Edwin J. Beinecke professor of finance and management studies and director of the International Center for Finance at Yale University, and Russell Wermers, Dean’s Chair in Finance and director of the Center for Financial Policy at Maryland Smith.

Goetzmann and Wermers will explore the role of finance over the millennia and around the world, including how financial technologies and institutions – money, bonds, banks and corporations -- have helped urban centers to expand and cultures to flourish.

The event is part of the UBS Quant Insight Series 2021. For more information and to register, go to https://www.rhsmith.umd.edu/centers/financial-policy/events.