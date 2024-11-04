Newswise — The stakes are high this election and so is the anxiety.

According to the American Psychological Association, 77% of American adults said the future of the nation is a “significant source of stress in their lives.”

Compared to the previous two presidential elections, stress related to the 2024 election is higher than in 2020 and 2016. More than 72% of Americans are also worried that election results could lead to violence.

With election day just a day away, there are strategies to help ease your mind.

The George Washington University has experts available who can discuss election anxiety and ways to handle it. If you would like to schedule an interview, please contact Katelyn Deckelbaum, [email protected].

Lorenzo Norris, is an associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences and chief wellness officer at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Richard Cytowic is a clinical professor of neurology at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences who can discuss how the programming of our brain works. In his newly released book, “Your Stone Age Brain in the Screen Age” he looks at the way our brain functions.



