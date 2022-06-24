Newswise — Come explore “What the Gulf Gives” with the Gulf of Mexico Alliance. This year-long awareness campaign celebrates the connections between the Gulf and the benefits it provides people including recreation, tourism, economic impact, coastal resilience, seafood and more.

Learn how oysters improve water quality, wetlands prevent erosion, and salt marshes act as a nursery to most seafood favorites. Explore fishing, paddling, surfing and hiking along the glorious Gulf and, at the end of each month, learn what you can do to “Give Back to the Gulf” through simple actions like beach cleanups.

Follow us today on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter and share your favorite Gulf of Mexico gifts by using the #WhattheGulfGives when posting on social media.

“The Gulf of Mexico is a beautiful place to work and play and we hope you will enjoy exploring what the Gulf has to give,” said Frank Paskewich, president of Clean Gulf Associates Inc., and supporter of this year’s social media campaign through the Alliance’s Gulf Star Program.

“Promoting positive messages about the Gulf of Mexico, and encouraging stewardship of its resources are integral to the Alliance’s mission,” said Laura Bowie, executive director of the Alliance.

The Gulf Star Program is a unique public-private partnership that leverages contributions from agencies and businesses without requiring match funds from grant recipients. All projects in the Gulf Star Program accomplish actions identified by the Alliance’s Priority Issue Teams and Cross-Team Initiatives in the Governors’ Action Plan for Healthy and Resilient Coasts.

About the Gulf of Mexico Alliance

The Gulf of Mexico Alliance is a regional partnership focused on enhancing the environmental and economic health of the Gulf of Mexico through increased collaboration. Led by the five Gulf states, our network includes over 150 participating organizations from state and federal agencies, tribal governments, communities, academia, non-governmental organizations, and industry. Priority issues addressed by the Alliance include coastal community resilience; data and monitoring; education; habitat; water resources; wildlife and fisheries; and marine debris.

