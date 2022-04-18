Abstract:

Background: Today, colon cancer is one of the most common types of gastrointestinal cancers CD133 as a known cancer stem cell marker has been found effective in cell proliferation and differentiation in various cancers, including colon. We aimed to investigate the relationship between the CD133 expression in colon cancer with prognostic factors and the survival rate of colon cancer patients by immunohistochemistry.

Materials and Methods: Formalin- fixed-paraffinembedded (FFPE) tissues was taken from colon patients. Histopathology examination was done using hematoxylin and eosin staining. Immunohistochemistry was performed to determine CD133 expression. An association between CD133 expression and clinic pathological profile was then analyzed.

Results: There was a statistically significant difference between CD133 protein expression and sex, cancer stage and lymphatic invasion (p=0.044, p=0.131 and p=0.002, respectively). However, no significant correlation was identified between the CD133 expression and other factors such as: age of CRC patients (p-value=0.267), tumor location (p-value=0.494), tumor differentiation grade (p-value=0.263), neural tissue invasion and 5 years’ survival (p value=0.054).

Conclusion: CD133 is a useful predictive or prognostic biomarker for CRC in clinical assessment and may serve as a potential therapeutic target for CRC.