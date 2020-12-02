Editors and reporters:

The American Educational Research Association (AERA) has extended the deadline for submitting nominations for the Excellence in Media Reporting on Education Research Award to Tuesday, December 22, 2020.

The AERA Award for Excellence in Media Reporting on Education Research is presented to an individual in the media who has demonstrated excellence in raising awareness, knowledge, and understanding of education research. Recipients of this award are persons who have made noteworthy contributions to reporting on findings, bodies of research, or scholarship in the field of education research in any medium of public communication. The award honors a media professional whose work exemplifies promoting a broader vision of the value of education research to society, whether sustained over a long period of time or substantial in its significance.

Nominations must include: (1) the nominee's curriculum vitae, (2) a detailed nomination statement (maximum 1,000 words) that describes how the nominee’s reporting advances public understanding of significant issues in education research, and (3) up to three examples of the nominee’s professional work (e.g., print/online material, video) that reflects these contributions.

(AERA is sometimes asked about the length of the required nomination statement. The statement can be brief (e.g., 250 words), but should not exceed 1,000 words.)

To submit a nomination for the Excellence in Media Reporting on Education Research Award, click here.

The extended deadline for 2021 awards nominations is Tuesday, December 22, 2020. The call for nominations and the online nomination forms for all AERA-wide awards are available on the AERA website.

If you have questions, please contact governance@aera.net.