Cell transplantation therapy has certain limitations including immune rejection and limited cell viability, which seriously hinder the transformation of stem cell-based tissue regeneration into clinical practice. Extracellular vesicles (EVs) not only possess the advantages of its derived cells, but also can avoid the risks of cell transplantation. EVs are intelligent and controllable biomaterials that can participate in a variety of physiological and pathological activities, tissue repair and regeneration by transmitting a variety of biological signals, showing great potential in cell-free tissue regeneration. In this review, we summarized the origins and characteristics of EVs, introduced the pivotal role of EVs in diverse tissues regeneration, discussed the underlying mechanisms, prospects, and challenges of EVs. We also pointed out the problems that need to be solved, application directions, and prospects of EVs in the future and shed new light on the novel cell-free strategy for using EVs in the field of regenerative medicine.