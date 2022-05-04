Article title: CD14-positive extracellular vesicles in bronchoalveolar lavage fluid as a new biomarker of acute respiratory distress syndrome

Authors: Rahul Y. Mahida, Joshua Price, Sebastian T. Lugg, Hui Li, Dhruv Parekh, Aaron Scott, Paul Harrison, Michael A. Matthay, David R. Thickett

From the authors: “In conclusion, we report that CD14þ/CD81þ [bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL)] [extracellular vesicles (EV)] are enriched in patients with sepsis-related ARDS compared with controls, and that an elevated CD14þ/CD81þ BAL EV count is associated with increased mortality in patients with ARDS, although the sample size is modest.”

This study is highlighted as one of May’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.