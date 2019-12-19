 
Eye Changes From Spaceflight Compared to Simulated Weightlessness

JAMA - Journal of the American Medical Association

JAMA Ophthalmology

What The Study Did: Some astronauts who fly long missions to the International Space Station experience eye changes. This study investigated whether the eye changes from the traditional spaceflight analog (an experience on earth meant to mimic spaceflight) of simulated weightlessness from 30 days of bed rest with head tilted down were similar to those experienced by astronauts during spaceflight.

Authors: Steven S. Laurie, Ph.D., of KBR in Houston, is the corresponding author.

 

