Eye Changes From Spaceflight Compared to Simulated Weightlessness

JAMA Ophthalmology

Original Investigation Optic Disc Edema and Choroidal Engorgement in Astronauts During Spaceflight and Individuals Exposed to Bed Rest Article PDF JAMA Ophthalmology

Invited Commentary Possible Factors Associated With Spaceflight-Associated Neuro-ocular Syndrome Article PDF

JAMA Ophthalmology

EMBARGOED FOR RELEASE: 11 A.M. (ET), THURSDAY, DECEMBER 26, 2019

Media advisory: The full study and commentary are linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaophthalmology/fullarticle/10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2019.5261?guestAccessKey=5dbe0b08-4206-40ca-acb0-b80f45b7f4c7&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=122619

What The Study Did: Some astronauts who fly long missions to the International Space Station experience eye changes. This study investigated whether the eye changes from the traditional spaceflight analog (an experience on earth meant to mimic spaceflight) of simulated weightlessness from 30 days of bed rest with head tilted down were similar to those experienced by astronauts during spaceflight.

Authors: Steven S. Laurie, Ph.D., of KBR in Houston, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2019.5261)

Editor’s Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

# # #