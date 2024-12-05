Abstract

Newswise — Charismatic leadership significantly influences organizational performance, with recent research emphasizing the pivotal role of leader behavior in conveying charisma to employees. In two studies we explore the underexplored concept of eye-directed gaze as a charismatic leadership signal and its impact on team leadership effectiveness. The first study employed mobile eye-tracking during interactive negotiations, while the second relied on observer reports in leader–follower groups. Consistently, our results indicate that leaders exhibiting more pronounced eye-directed gaze are perceived as charismatic, dominant, assertive, and competent by their employees. Furthermore, these leaders receive higher approval from their followers and inspire them to surpass performance expectations. In conclusion, our findings underscore the effectiveness of employing eye-directed gaze as a tactic for charismatic leadership, empowering leaders to amplify their influence and message reception within their teams.