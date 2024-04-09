Newswise — CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor Bioscience Inc. ("Factor"), a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotechnology company developing advanced mRNA and cell-engineering technologies, today announced the addition of three members to its translational science team, which will be led by Kyle Garland, Ph.D., who joins Factor as Director of Translational Science.

"We are excited to welcome three talented scientific professionals."

"We are excited to welcome three talented scientific professionals to Factor," said Dr. Matt Angel, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Factor. "Dr. Garland, who is joined by Associate Scientists, Raven Hinkel and Elizabeth Belcher, has deep translational research expertise in mRNA and cell engineering. The addition of Kyle and his team will enhance Factor's ability to support our strategic partners and accelerate our efforts to translate our technologies to new products."

"Their collective experience spans many relevant fields of science, including synthetic mRNA, mRNA cell reprogramming, gene editing, cell manufacturing, immunoengineering, and nucleic acid formulation, among others," said Dr. Christopher Rohde, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer.

Dr. Garland added, "I firmly believe that Factor's extensive portfolio of foundational mRNA and cell-engineering technologies has the potential to revolutionize many areas of biotechnology research and development. I look forward to working with Drs. Angel and Rohde to deploy these powerful technologies through the development of new products."

Dr. Garland joins Factor from Eterna Therapeutics, where he headed the Department of Research and Development, managing the entire portfolio of preclinical programs and overseeing all operational aspects of the company's strategic collaborations. He holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Chemical Engineering from Vanderbilt University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Bioengineering from Lehigh University.

About Factor Bioscience

Factor Bioscience develops technologies for engineering cells to promote health and improve lives. For more information, visit www.factorbio.com.