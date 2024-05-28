-Patented methods relate to multiple allogeneic CAR T-cell therapies under clinical development for the treatment of B-cell lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and renal cell carcinoma

-Patented methods also relate to engineered tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte ("TIL") therapies under clinical development for the treatment of melanoma and non-small cell lung cancer

Newswise — CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor Bioscience Inc., a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotechnology company pioneering mRNA-based cell engineering, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has terminated three separate ex parte reexaminations of three U.S. patents owned by Factor. These three patents, which, as a result of this action, remain in effect, relate to methods for producing gene-edited cells using mRNA encoding transcription activator-like effector nucleases (TALENs), a type of gene-editing protein.

The methods covered by these patents have wide-ranging applications in therapeutic gene editing, including allogeneic CAR T-cell therapies under clinical development for a range of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors including large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), multiple myeloma (MM), and renal cell carcinoma (RCC). In these therapies, mRNA encoding TALENs is used to inactivate the endogenous T-cell receptor to prevent therapeutic T cells from causing graft-versus-host-disease (GvHD) and to perform other key cell-engineering steps. The covered methods also relate to engineered TIL therapies under clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors including melanoma and non-small cell lung cancer. In these therapies, mRNA encoding TALENs is used to inactivate PD-1 to increase the potency of the therapeutic cells.

"Over ten years ago, we discovered the potential of mRNA to change the way we approach therapeutic development," said co-inventor Christopher Rohde, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. "We found that mRNA, when used appropriately, can be an ideal vector for expressing gene-editing proteins in human cells. It is incredibly rewarding to see our discoveries in this area being translated into life-saving therapies."

"Soon after our founding in 2011, we made critical discoveries related to the use of mRNA to express gene-editing proteins in human cells," said co-inventor Matt Angel, Ph.D., Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO. "Our successful defense of these patents marks an important milestone for Factor and for the field of cancer immunotherapy. We remain committed to our mission of inventing and deploying breakthrough therapeutic technologies as broadly as possible, to enable the development of powerful new medicines for patients in need."

Factor's patent portfolio includes more than 140 granted patents covering methods and compositions for reprogramming and gene editing cells, as well as disease-focused technologies for the development of treatments for cancer, autoimmune diseases, and certain genetic diseases. Factor's portfolio also includes patents covering novel chemical substances that are exceptionally effective at delivering nucleic acids, including mRNA, to cells both ex vivo and in vivo. Factor uses its technologies to develop products and actively licenses to entities wishing to conduct commercial research, sell tools, reagents, and other products, perform commercial services for third parties, and develop human and veterinary therapeutics.

The three subject patents are U.S. Patent Numbers 10,662,410, 10,829,738, and 10,982,229. Factor Bioscience was represented in this matter by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati.

