Newswise — -Factor to reveal novel mRNA-engineered immunosuppressive allogeneic cells.

-Presentations will include latest data from Factor's library of novel ionizable lipids, including delivery of mRNA to T cells and monocytes.

-Factor to present progress on multi-cell type iPS cell strategy for solid-tumor targeting, including mRNA engineering for enhanced cancer-cell killing.

Newswise — CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor Bioscience Inc., a Cambridge-based biotechnology company focused on developing mRNA and cell-engineering technologies, announced its participation in the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 27th Annual Meeting to be held in Baltimore, MD from May 7-11, 2024. Factor will deliver seven presentations, representing the company's most expansive presentation of data to date.

"2024 marks the fifth year that Factor will present our latest data at the Annual Meeting of the ASGCT," said Dr. Matt Angel, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Factor. "This year promises to be particularly exciting, as we present our progress on deploying the powerful mRNA cell-engineering technologies that we have built at Factor over the last decade."

Dr. Kyle Garland, Director of Translational Science at Factor, commented, "We have been working hard over the last year to address several critical needs in our industry, including tissue-targeted delivery of nucleic acids, durable allogeneic cell therapies, and effective approaches for targeting solid tumors. We look forward to presenting our results in these and other areas next month at the ASGCT Annual Meeting."

Details of the presentations are below:

"iMSCs Derived from mRNA-Engineered B2M-KO iPSCs Exhibit Enhanced Immunosuppressive Activity and Stealthing Features." -to be presented by Raven Hinkel on May 11 at 10:30 am, Novel Immune Effector Cell Manufacturing Oral Abstract Session, Ballroom 2.



"Sustained Transgene Expression in Engineered iPSC-Derived Tissue-Specific Cells." -to be presented by Taeyun Kim on May 10 from 12:00-7:00 pm, Targeted Gene Insertion Poster Session.



"Chromatin Opening Elements Mitigate Silencing of Transgenes During iPS Cell to Macrophage or Lymphocyte Differentiation." -to be presented by Claire Aibel on May 10 from 12:00-7:00 pm, Gene Targeting and Gene Correction New Technologies Poster Session.



"Targeted Insertion of HLA-E at the B2M Locus of mRNA-Reprogrammed iPSCs Facilitates the Development of Allogenic Cell Therapies with Enhanced Safety Features." -to be presented by Elizabeth Belcher on May 10 from 12:00-7:00 pm, Targeted Gene Insertion Poster Session.



"iPS-Derived Macrophages Engineered to Express IL-12 Enhance Cancer Cell Killing of a Multi-Cell Type Therapeutic Platform." -to be presented by Ian Hay on May 10 from 12:00-7:00 pm, Immune Targeting and Approaches with Genetically-Modified Cells and Cell Therapies Poster Session.



"A Library of Novel Polyvalent Ionizable Lipids for Targeted Co-Delivery of mRNA and DNA." -to be presented by Joey Pisano, Ph.D. on May 10 from 12:00-7:00 pm, Nonviral Therapeutic Gene Delivery and Synthetic/Molecular Conjugates Poster Session.



"Novel Polyvalent Ionizable Lipids Enable Targeted Delivery of mRNA to T Cells and Monocytes." -to be presented by Ariadna Lubinus on May 10 from 12:00-7:00 pm, Nonviral Therapeutic Gene Delivery and Synthetic/Molecular Conjugates Poster Session.

For more information about the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting, visit annualmeeting.asgct.org .

About Factor Bioscience

Founded in 2011, Factor Bioscience develops technologies for engineering cells to promote health and improve lives. Factor Bioscience is privately held and headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit www.factorbio.com.