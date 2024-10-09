Newswise — Officials have ordered millions of people to evacuate as Hurricane Milton moves toward Florida. Landfall is expected sometime late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Faculty experts are available to discuss topics like evacuation decisions and storm impacts.

Evacuations and Aid

Carson MacPherson-Krutsky is a research associate at CU Boulder’s Natural Hazards Center. She can discuss why people may or may not evacuate and which risk communication styles are most effective.

Hurricane Science

Andrew Winters is an assistant professor in the Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences. He can discuss how storms, including hurricanes and tornadoes, form, their expected impacts and how climate change may be affecting these particular events.

Read: What’s with the wild tornadoes? Expert weighs in

Evacuating Pets

Leslie Irvine is a professor of sociology who focuses on animals and pets. She can speak about the importance of evacuating animals and animal welfare during disasters.

Read: ‘To save our pets, we need to know our neighbors.’ Lessons from the Marshall Fire (from 2022)