Newswise — Rutgers School of Public Health faculty, Jaya Satagopan and Stephanie Shiau, have been named 2021 recipients of the New Jersey Health Foundation Excellence Awards.

Satagopan, who is the associate dean for faculty affairs and professor in the Department of Biostatistics and Epidemiology, received the 2021 Excellence in Teaching Award, which has been presented by the foundation for the past 32 years to faculty who have demonstrated outstanding teaching capabilities.

“I am honored to be receiving the 2021 Excellence in Teaching Award,” said Satagopan, who has taught biostatistics to dozens of students since joining the Rutgers School of Public Health in 2019. “I enjoy teaching. It gives me great delight to witness my students build the confidence needed to engage with data to succeed in our increasingly data-driven world.”

Shiau, an assistant professor in the Department of Biostatistics and Epidemiology, received the 2021 Excellence in Research Award. The annual award is given by the foundation to faculty who have performed outstanding research in their respective areas of study.

“I am excited to have my research recognized by the New Jersey Health Foundation,” says Shiau. Shiau’s work seeks to better understand the relationships between long-term treatment for HIV, HIV-associated comorbidities, and aging across the life course.

“My research program is focused on improving the health outcomes of people living with HIV,” concludes Shiau.

