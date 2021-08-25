Newswise — Rutgers School of Public Health professor and Rutgers Global Health Institute core faculty, Vincent M. Silenzio, has received a 2021 Global Health Seed Grant from Rutgers Global Health Institute in partnership with Rutgers Global.

The “Real-Time Monitoring of Suicidality in Depressed Adolescents: A Smartphone-Based Ecological Momentary Assessment” study will use smartphone-based survey apps and wearable monitoring devices to collect real-time data from study participants over a 28-day period.

The data will provide the interdisciplinary research team information that can influence the development of new national protocols for suicide prevention and intervention.

“The findings from this study have the potential to influence China’s suicide prevention protocol,” said Richard Marlink, director of Rutgers Global Health Institute. “Global Health Seed Grants are about supporting interdisciplinary, collaborative faculty work with meaningful, real-world impact. This project is a perfect example of that.”

“Rutgers Global remains committed to internationalization and expanding our global engagement,” said Eric Garfunkel, vice president for global affairs at Rutgers Global. “These grants awarded to our extremely talented faculty represent our continued belief in the power of research and education to help transform lives all around the world, all the more important now, as we begin to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.”

Collaborative partners include: Central South University; Xiangya School of Public Health; and the Affiliated Brain Hospital of Guangzhou Medical University.

