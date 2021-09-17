Newswise — Rutgers School of Public Health assistant professor, Devin English, has received the 2021 Sexual and Gender Minority Early-Stage Investigator Award from the National Institutes of Health.

The award is given annually to recognize achievement in and a commitment to sexual and gender minority-related health research.

English’s scholarship seeks to advance the health and well-being of sexual and gender minority communities, focusing on the oppression at the intersection of sexual and gender identity, race, ethnicity, and social class. His research has focused on the harmful health effects of discrimination within Black communities in the United States, with his current research promoting the health and wellbeing of Black LGBTQ youth communities through understanding and confronting intersectional stigma.

“I am honored to be receiving the 2021 NIH Sexual and Gender Minority Early-Stage Investigator Award for collaborative research that helps to shine light on systems of oppression as sources of health inequities for Black LGBTQ+ youth,” says English. “I hope this work, done in community with CBOs and youth, will contribute to structural change and equitable opportunity that our society has long denied these young people.”

“Through his research, teaching, and activism, Dr. English is committed to reducing health inequities,” says Perry N. Halkitis, dean of the Rutgers School of Public Health. “Dr. English is an incredible scholar whose work speaks to the mission of the School and the National Institutes of Health Sexual & Gender Minority Research Office.”

