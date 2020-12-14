Leslie M. Kantor, professor and chair of the Department of Urban-Global Public Health at the Rutgers School of Public Health has been named the 2020 Allan Rosenfield Alumni Award for Excellence recipient from the Mailman School of Public Health.

Established in 2007 to honor the memory of Allan Rosenfield, who served as Mailman’s dean from 1986 to 2008, the award recognizes the achievements of the school's outstanding alumni and their leadership in the field of public health.

Kantor is a widely recognized public health leader, researcher, educator and advocate. Her current projects include efforts to assess the prevalence and outcomes of COVID-19 among pregnant women, create health literate messaging related to COVID-19, reduce severe maternal morbidity and mortality in Newark, and increase health equity. She was formerly the vice president of Education at Planned Parenthood Federation of America and a member of the faculty at the Mailman School of Public Health. She has served on the boards of a number of national organizations including ETR Associates, the Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund, Power to Decide (formerly the National Campaign to Prevent Teen and Unplanned Pregnancy), and Answer.

In 2019, Kantor was the recipient of the LLoyd M. Felmly award from the New Jersey Public Health Association for advancing public health through media; the 2018 recipient of the Carl S. Shultz Lifetime Achievement Award from the Sexual and Reproductive Health Section of American Public Health Association; the recipient of American Public Health Association’s Jay S. Drotman award for challenging public health practice in a creative and positive manner; and a recipient of the Millicent Carey McIntosh award for feminism from Barnard College.

Kantor is a graduate of Barnard College, the Mailman School of Public Health, and the Columbia University School of Social Work.

