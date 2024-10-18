As congregations across America navigate deep political divisions and voters wrestle with faith-informed decisions ahead of the Nov. 4 elections, Canisius University Religious Studies and Theology Professor and Ordained Minister Jonathan Lawrence, PhD, offers valuable perspective on the intersection of faith and political choice.
Dr. Lawrence can provide expert insight on:
- How religious communities are approaching the 2024 election
- Faith-based voter decision making process
- Religious messaging in campus communications
- Bridging political divides in faith communities
On the subject of Religious Communities and Political Division, Dr. Lawrence’ expertise focuses on:
- How faith communities are managing political tensions while maintaining unity
- Strategies religious leaders use to foster productive dialogue
- Balancing religious convictions with political diversity in congregations
On the subject of Faith-Based Voter Discernment, Dr. Lawrence can guide discussion on the spiritual decision-making process for voters, which includes:
- Prayer and openness in political choices
- Aligning core values with voting decisions
- Information gathering through a faith lens
- Spiritual discernment in political decisions
- Reasoned evaluation of options
