Hi there,

Soon we will shift from Daylight Saving Time to Standard Time. Our experts, and sleep experts across the country, have advocated for permanent Standard Time, citing negative health consequences of DST.

If you are covering sleep from any angle, we have experts available from our Michigan Medicine Sleep Disorders Centers, a multi-disciplinary program with four accredited sleep disorders centers, more than 30 affiliated faculty and clinicians, several subspecialty clinics, widely recognized training programs, and leading researchers on sleep and biological rhythms. They are available for interviews:

Cathy Goldstein, M.D., Physician at the Michigan Medicine Sleep Disorders Centers, Clinical Professor of Neurology at U-M Medical School

Dr. Goldstein is faculty at the Sleep Disorders Centers, where she evaluates and treats patients with various sleep conditions. She is an expert in the field of longitudinal sleep tracking with consumer-facing devices and has collaborated extensively with mathematicians to develop methods to assess sleep and circadian rhythms in the ambulatory, day-to-day setting. Her scholarly work also includes the use of artificial intelligence in sleep medicine and the interface of sleep and circadian rhythms with health conditions such as infertility and gastrointestinal disease.

Mehwish Sajid, M.D., Physician at the Michigan Medicine Sleep Disorders Centers and Ypsilanti Health Center, Clinical Instructor of Neurology and Family Medicine at U-M Medical School

Dr. Sajid is faculty at the Sleep Disorders Centers, where she evaluates and treats patients with various sleep conditions. She is an expert in the field of hypoglossal nerve stimulation therapy for obstructive sleep apnea treatment. Her scholarly work includes evaluation and treatment of circadian rhythm disorders. Her clinical interests also include pregnancy-related sleep changes and disorders.



Dr. Sajid is also a faculty at the Ypsilanti Health Center, where she evaluates and treats patients as a primary care physician. She combines her primary care and sleep specialty trainings to provide patient-centered care as the first liaison between these two departments at Michigan Medicine.

Anita Shelgikar, M.D., MHPE, Director of the Sleep Medicine Fellowship at University of Michigan, Professor of Neurology at U-M Medical School

Dr. Shelgikar is program director of one of the largest sleep medicine fellowship programs in the country. Her clinical interests include multi-disciplinary approaches to care for patients with sleep disorders, sleep deprivation and sleep disorders in patients who are pregnant. She co-authored a 2024 statement with the American Academy of Sleep Medicine supporting the replacement of daylight saving time with permanent standard time.

Happy to facilitate!

Noah Fromson (He/Him/His)

Senior Public Relations Specialist & Medical Content Producer

Frankel Cardiovascular Center, Neurosciences, Kahn Pavilion, Broadcast Clips

C: (216) 509-8604