Newswise — Kathryn A. Boling, M.D., a primary care provider located at Mercy Personal Physicians at Lutherville, appears as the latest guest of Mercy Medical Center’s ongoing talk show series, “Medoscopy,” airing on Facebook Watch, Wednesday (Part 1), March 23rd and Thursday (Part 2), March 24th, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. EST.

A 30-minute pre-taped program that explores various medical topics as well as the lives of Mercy clinicians, patients and others, was launched in spring 2021 and airs in two 15-minute segments. To view past episodes of Medoscopy on YOUTUBE, click here.

In this segment, Dr. Boling, board certified in Family Medicine, discusses how she became a doctor after first being a nurse; came to assist as a medical consultant for HBO’s House of Cards dramatic television series; her “Healthy On” series of wellness books for the general public, a horrific auto accident in which she nearly lost her life, etc.

Active in her local community, Dr. Boling has been an advocate for nursing home residents with the Baltimore County Department of Aging. Dr. Boling also has volunteered at health fairs, and to provide sport physical examinations, and has participated in a medical mission to Nicaragua.

Medoscopy is filmed on the campus of Mercy Medical Center in downtown Baltimore with video, sound, and lighting by Zinnia Film.

