Newswise — Rockville, MD (January 31, 2024)—The Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB) and the Office of Data Science Strategy at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced today the recipients of this year’s FASEB DataWorks! Prize. The annual prize showcases teams’ exemplary achievements in biological and biomedical research that were made possible through data management and sharing.

Sharing and reusing scientific data openly has tremendous potential to catalyze new scientific discoveries. Exemplary data management and sharing requires innovative and interdisciplinary collaboration to maximize impact. 

DataWorks! Prize, a component of FASEB DataWorks!, is a partnership between FASEB and NIH to incentivize effective practices and increase community engagement around data sharing and reuse. A panel of NIH officials selected seven research teams as winners. The winning teams share a prize purse of almost $300,000 and will participate in a symposium to share their winning projects.

2023 DataWorks! Prize Winners

Grand Prize: $100,000

Distinguished Achievement Awards: $50,000

Exemplary Achievement Award: $25,000

Significant Achievement Awards: $12,500

 

FASEB DataWorks!

FASEB’s DataWorks! Prize is an annual challenge that brings the biological and biomedical research communities together to advance human health through data sharing and reuse. Learn more about FASEB DataWorks! and the DataWorks! Prize.

###

About FASEB  

FASEB is comprised of 26 scientific member societies with 110,000 members, making it the largest coalition of biomedical research associations in the United States. FASEB’s mission is to advance health and well-being by promoting research and education in biological and biomedical sciences through collaborative advocacy and service to member societies and their members. Visit faseb.org for more information. 

 

Find FASEB Online
Website: www.faseb.org
Twitter: @FASEBorg
LinkedIn: FASEB
Instagram: @FASEBofficial

 

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Feature
SECTION
CHANNELS
FASEB channel Biotech Budgets and Funding Education
KEYWORDS
FASEB (Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology) Journal Faseb FASEB BioAdvances FASEB Journal Dryad Membership Partnership Data Management data sharing data reuse
View All Latest News