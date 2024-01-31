Newswise — Rockville, MD (January 31, 2024)—The Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB) and the Office of Data Science Strategy at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced today the recipients of this year’s FASEB DataWorks! Prize. The annual prize showcases teams’ exemplary achievements in biological and biomedical research that were made possible through data management and sharing.
Sharing and reusing scientific data openly has tremendous potential to catalyze new scientific discoveries. Exemplary data management and sharing requires innovative and interdisciplinary collaboration to maximize impact.
DataWorks! Prize, a component of FASEB DataWorks!, is a partnership between FASEB and NIH to incentivize effective practices and increase community engagement around data sharing and reuse. A panel of NIH officials selected seven research teams as winners. The winning teams share a prize purse of almost $300,000 and will participate in a symposium to share their winning projects.
2023 DataWorks! Prize Winners
Grand Prize: $100,000
- Team: CCC19
Project: COVID-19 and Cancer: Catalyzing Collaboration
Team Captain: Alexander VanHelene
Institution/Organization: Lifespan Health
Distinguished Achievement Awards: $50,000
- Team: Ipop Cats
Project: GeoPipe: Reusing Open Data and Letting Data Flow
Team Captain: Daniel Harris
Institution/Organization: University of Kentucky
- Team: Maryellen Giger’s Team
Project: Sharable Curated, Diverse Medical Images at Scale
Team Captain: Maryellen Giger
Institution/Organization: MIDRC / University of Chicago
Exemplary Achievement Award: $25,000
- Team: ASAP Discovery Consortium
Project: An Open Pipeline for Antiviral Drug Discovery
Team Captain: John Chodera
Institution/Organization: Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Team: Karen Yook’s Team
Project: Making Data Useable While Publishing
Team Captain: Karen Yook
Institution/Organization: Micropublication.org
- Team: StrokeFAIR
Project: StrokeFAIR: A Public Dataset and Analytical Tools
Team Captain: Andreia Vanconcellos Faria
Institution/Organization: John Hopkins University
Significant Achievement Awards: $12,500
- Team: Caltech Library
Project: Naming Data Files Descriptively for Easier Reuse
Team Captain: Kristen Briney
Institution/Organization: CalTech Library
FASEB DataWorks!
FASEB’s DataWorks! Prize is an annual challenge that brings the biological and biomedical research communities together to advance human health through data sharing and reuse. Learn more about FASEB DataWorks! and the DataWorks! Prize.
