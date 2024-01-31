Newswise — Rockville, MD (January 31, 2024)—The Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB) and the Office of Data Science Strategy at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced today the recipients of this year’s FASEB DataWorks! Prize. The annual prize showcases teams’ exemplary achievements in biological and biomedical research that were made possible through data management and sharing.

Sharing and reusing scientific data openly has tremendous potential to catalyze new scientific discoveries. Exemplary data management and sharing requires innovative and interdisciplinary collaboration to maximize impact.

DataWorks! Prize, a component of FASEB DataWorks!, is a partnership between FASEB and NIH to incentivize effective practices and increase community engagement around data sharing and reuse. A panel of NIH officials selected seven research teams as winners. The winning teams share a prize purse of almost $300,000 and will participate in a symposium to share their winning projects.

2023 DataWorks! Prize Winners

Grand Prize: $100,000

Team: CCC19

Project: COVID-19 and Cancer: Catalyzing Collaboration

Team Captain: Alexander VanHelene

Institution/Organization: Lifespan Health

Distinguished Achievement Awards: $50,000

Team: Ipop Cats

Project: GeoPipe: Reusing Open Data and Letting Data Flow

Team Captain: Daniel Harris

Institution/Organization: University of Kentucky

Project: Sharable Curated, Diverse Medical Images at Scale

Team Captain: Maryellen Giger

Institution/Organization: MIDRC / University of Chicago

Exemplary Achievement Award: $25,000

Team: ASAP Discovery Consortium

Project: An Open Pipeline for Antiviral Drug Discovery

Team Captain: John Chodera

Institution/Organization: Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Team: Karen Yook’s Team

Project: Making Data Useable While Publishing

Team Captain: Karen Yook

Institution/Organization: Micropublication.org

Team: StrokeFAIR

Project: StrokeFAIR: A Public Dataset and Analytical Tools

Team Captain: Andreia Vanconcellos Faria

Institution/Organization: John Hopkins University

Significant Achievement Awards: $12,500

Team: Caltech Library

Project: Naming Data Files Descriptively for Easier Reuse

Team Captain: Kristen Briney

Institution/Organization: CalTech Library

