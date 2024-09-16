Newswise — ROCKVILLE, MD (September 16, 2024) — The Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB) is pleased to announce the 2024 recipients of its CARES (Career Advancement and Research Excellence Support) Awards. As part of FASEB’s Diversity, Equity, Accessibility, and Inclusion (DEAI) initiative, the CARES program provides critical financial assistance to researchers balancing caregiving responsibilities with their scientific careers. The award, designed to alleviate the financial burden of caregiving, helps recipients focus on research, professional development, and career advancement.

This year’s recipients reflect a diverse group of scientists across disciplines, all united by their commitment to advancing biomedical research while managing caregiving duties. Each received $5,000 in support, which will cover childcare or dependent care expenses, allowing them to dedicate time to their research and professional activities.

The 2024 CARES Award recipients are

Landon Bayless-Edwards, Oregon Health & Science University

Bayless-Edwards’ research on neuronal modulation by opioids will be supported by the CARES Award, helping cover childcare expenses during critical weekend research and conference activities.

Tolulope Kolapo, MSc, University of Alabama

Kolapo investigates exercise’s molecular effects using Drosophila melanogaster. The award will support her in balancing caregiving duties with conducting key experiments and attending conferences.

Mary Ladage, PhD, University of North Texas

Ladage studies stress responses in nematodes. Her CARES Award will help fund childcare expenses during data collection and conference presentations.

Olubodun Lateef, MSc, University of Missouri

Lateef is a doctoral student whose research investigates arterial stiffening in obesity-related cardiovascular disease. The CARES Award will support childcare expenses, enabling him to attend microscopy training and the American Heart Association’s Hypertension conference.

Hannah Morton, PhD, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Morton’s research explores the intersection of autism, ADHD, and LGBTQ+ identities. The award will provide childcare support as she transitions to a tenure-track position.

Ayobami Obisesan, DVM, MS, University of Tennessee Health Science Center

Obisesan focuses on cardio-renal physiology, leveraging her CARES Award for childcare support during research and conference participation, including the American Physiology Summit 2025.

Sarah Ocañas, PhD, Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation

Ocañas’ lab focuses on sex differences in Alzheimer’s disease. The CARES Award will fund caregiving support as she presents at major conferences in neurobiology and aging.

Felicia Ebot Ojong, University of Georgia

A PhD candidate in genetics, Ojong will use her award to cover childcare expenses while completing her dissertation research on facultative heterochromatin in Neurospora crassa.

Kat Selah, PhD, Oregon Health & Science University

Selah’s work examines ADHD, autism, and transgender identity. The award will cover childcare during their attendance at the Meaningful Care conference focused on LGBTQ+ patient care.

Marlene Starr, PhD, University of Kentucky

Starr investigates the role of obesity in sepsis outcomes and will use her award to support caregiving for a dependent parent while presenting research at key conferences.

For more information about the FASEB CARES Award, visit https://www.faseb.org/awards/cares.

###

About FASEB

FASEB is comprised of 22 scientific member societies with 110,000 members, making it the largest coalition of biomedical research associations in the United States. FASEB’s mission is to advance health and well-being by promoting research and education in biological and biomedical sciences through collaborative advocacy and service to member societies and their members. Visit faseb.org for more information.

Find FASEB Online

Website: www.faseb.org

X: @FASEBorg

LinkedIn: FASEB

Instagram: @FASEBofficial